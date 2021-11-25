Haliya is located at the ground floor of Nüwa Hotel. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- City of Dreams Manila sets a heavenly table for Filipino food at its newly opened restaurant Haliya at the Nüwa Hotel.

As Nüwa is the Chinese goddess who repaired the Pillar of Heaven, Haliya is named after the Bicolano Goddess of the Moon.

It is rare that Filipino food is featured in a five-star hotel but Nüwa makes a stylish home for Filipino food befitting of chef de cuisine Edmundo San Jose‘s classy interpretations of Filipino favorites.

Colorful Yana Ofrasio murals give a festive ambience to Haliya’s interiors, while Haliya’s dining room is a wide open safe and comfortable space for dinner with family and friends.

The classy interiors of Haliya. Jeeves de Veyra

Multi-awarded chef San Jose brings his 24 years of experience in five-star hotel kitchens in the Philippines and the Middle East to create dishes that are distinctly Filipino, but has the extra oomph to go beyond the typical. In his first year as City of Dreams Manila’s chef de cuisine of banquets, he led a dream team to win the gold medal in the 2016 Philippine Culinary Cup.

San Jose conceptualized Haliya’s menu, taking Filipino staples and, banking on his international experience, added special ingredients to accentuate the flavors. It’s not quite fusion as San Jose shows reverence for the Filipino dish and the familiar flavors do shine through, but his dishes have a little extra flourish on the palate.

At first glance, the prices may look intimidating but do keep in mind that these are family-sized portions meant for sharing.

Here's a sampling of the feast that awaits on Haliya’s tables: