WATCH: Zsa Zsa Padilla gives glimpse of farm life, pays tribute to farmers

MANILA -- Living the farm life has made Zsa Zsa Padilla appreciate the efforts of farmers to grow crops and raise livestock to supply people with food.

The singer paid tribute to farmers in her latest vlog as she gave a quick update on Esperanza Farms, which is located in Lucban, Quezon.

Her daughter Karylle and son-in-law Yael Yuzon were also seen visiting the property, which she shares with her partner, architect Conrad Onglao.

Using the crops she harvested from Esperanza Farms, Padilla prepared a merienda spread of fried lumpia made of labong (bamboo shoots), minukmok (sweetened mashed cassava), and lemongrass and pandan tea.

Toward the end of her vlog, the Philippines' "Divine Diva" encouraged her viewers to recognize the hard work of farmers to put food on the table, noting that it is something that is usually taken for granted.

"Alam niyo 'yung mga ordinaryong bagay, mga sinasabi nating pangkaraniwang bagay na nakikita natin sa araw-araw, hindi na natin napapansin minsan 'yung halaga niya, hindi po ba? Kasi parang andiyan lang siya eh. Kunyari, 'yung pagkain sa araw-araw. Nakikita natin andiyan na 'yung rice natin, andiyan na 'yung ating mga ulam. Hindi na natin iniisip saan ito nanggagaling at sino ba talaga ang naglalagay nito sa mga mesa, at sino ba ang naghirap na nagtatanim," she said.

She went on: "Kaya ngayon sobra kong na-appreciate 'yung mga paghihirap ng ating mga farmers. Hindi lamang 'yung mga halamang tinatanim nila, kung 'di pati 'yung mga hayop na inaalagaan nila para naman mapakain hindi lang tayo kundi ang buong mundo."

"We are grateful to all the farmers and lahat ng mga nagtiya-tiyaga, nagsisikap, ginagawa ang lahat ng makakayanan nila para magkaroon tayo ng makakain," said Padilla, who concluded her vlog with a prayer for the country's farmers following the recent onslaught of multiple typhoons.

