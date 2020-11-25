Food shorts: Ube keso buchi and other lockdown eats

MANILA -- Looking for something new to try during the lockdown? Here are some of our delicious finds.

UBE KESO BUCHI BY BUCHI QUEEN

Buchi Queen takes the ube cheese trend up a notch by using it as filling for its soft and chewy sesame balls.

Its Ube Keso Buchi is filled with homemade ube halaya and a block of cheddar cheese, merging sweet and savory in one bite.

But it's not just about the fillings -- Buchi Queen's sesame balls are high-quality and hardly greasy, with the shop promising to deliver a freshly cooked batch with every order.

Other flavors include yema and monggo, which are just as addictive.

For inquiries, send a message to Buchi Queen's Facebook page.

ROASTED CHILI AND CHEESE EMPANADA BY CHINGOLO DELI

Ever wondered how Bolzico Beef would taste like as an empanada filling? The best way to find out is through Chingolo Deli's best-selling offering.

The Roasted Chili and Cheese Empanadas have become popular for its balance of cheese and heat. The Bolzico Beef is the star of the show as each empanada is packed with meat, with no extenders whatsoever.

Those who want a non-spicy version can try the original Bolzico Beef empanadas, or the purple Ube Cheese variant.

For inquiries, visit Chingolo Deli's social media pages.

GOOEY GANACHE MAGIC TABLEYA CAKE BY THEO AND BROM

Theo and Brom promises indulgence in a tub with its Gooey Ganache Magic tableya cakes, and it certainly delivers.

The moist cake is draped in a sticky, fudgy, tableya-flavored ganache, making each spoonful feel like a chocolate explosion.

For those who aren't aware, Theo and Brom is a company known for combining high-quality local cacao and Belgian techniques, resulting into a smoother, refined tableya.

Gooey Ganache Magic comes in 730-gram tubs and the smaller Baby Cakes, which are good for one person.

For inquiries, visit the social media pages of Theo and Brom.

DULONG GARLIC CRISP BY L'SHEF MANILA

Tired of the usual bottled tuyo? L'Shef Manila's Dulong Garlic Crisp is a great alternative that goes well with pretty much anything.

A scoop or two of this salty and crunchy treat can easily spruce up any dish, from salads to pasta, toast, and rice.

Another good thing about L'Shef Manila's Dulong Garlic Crisp and other products is that a portion of the sales goes to the families of farmers and fishermen to help sustain their livelihoods.

For inquiries, visit the social media pages of L'Shef Manila.