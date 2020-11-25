Ex-beauty queen Sandra Seifert posts photo of son hugging Cesar Montano

MANILA – Former beauty queen Sandra Seifert shared a photo of her son Corinth with Cesar Montano, fueling speculations once again that the actor is the father of her child.

As seen in the picture, Montano is kissing Corinth on the cheek while the boy wears a huge smile as he wraps his arms around him.

“Love Actually,” Seifert wrote in the caption before using the hashtag #fiveweeksbeforechristmas.

Montano and Seifert have been romantically linked for years now, and rumors that they were expecting a baby first surfaced back in 2015.

Despite the speculations, the two have remained silent about their ties.

Just a few months ago, Seifert admitted that she used to be worried about what other people would say when she unexpectedly got pregnant.

In an interview with the entertainment website Pep, the former beauty queen said she feared being "criticized for being pregnant before marriage," especially since she was active in ministry work in the Philippines.

"I dreaded the judgment of others -- admittedly it was a tough period -- especially because a lot of young women looked up to me as a source of inspiration," she said. "I didn't want to disappoint them, but I also didn't want them to think what I did was okay."

"At the same time, I am also only human, and when we are in love, a lot of times we are blinded and act more based on emotion rather than rationality."

Now 36 years old, she lives a quiet life as a hands-on single mom to her three-year-old son, Corinth Ian, and as an entrepreneur.

"Since Corinth is a child born out of love, and one of my favorite chapters in the Bible that defines love is 1 Corinthians 13, I thought it was perfect," she said of her son's name.

"His dad gave him his middle name 'Ian' so his name is actually Corinth Ian," she went on, not giving details about the father of her child.

Seifert represented the Philippines in the Miss Earth pageant back in 2009. She won the Miss Earth-Air title.

