Did you know? CCP's Encyclopedia of Philippine Art is now online

MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has made its Encyclopedia of Philippine Art (EPA) accessible online as part of its efforts to make its resources available to Filipinos amid the pandemic.

The CCP EPA website contains more than 5,000 articles and over 5,000 photos of the print edition, which was published in 2018.

It is divided into nine sections: Peoples of the Philippines, Architecture, Visual Arts, Film, Dance, Music, Theater, Broadcast Arts, and Literature.

Each section is further divided into historical essays, forms and types, aspects, works, and artists and organizations.

"The CCP EPA Digital Website is the online version of the encyclopedia that can be viewed with the need of an internet connection and subscription. The website comprises up-to-date information about different art forms, as well as additional visuals like videos," said CCP vice president and artistic director Chris Millado.

"The project is an answer to the challenge of contemporary times to access information right away without the constraints of distance and time," he added.

Aside from articles and photos, the CCP EPA website also has hundreds of video excerpts from plays and dance performances from the cultural center's archives.

It also comes as a mobile application, and will soon be made available as an on-ground interactive installation. An offline version for far-flung communities is also in the works.

Rates start at P75 for a monthly subscription, with semi-annual and annual options also available.