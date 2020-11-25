Baguio's Forest House, Venus Garden in private dining tie-up

MANILA -- Two well-known restaurants in Baguio have joined forces to provide a private dining experience amid the "new normal" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Venus Garden reopened this month and has tapped Forest House to serve lunch, dinner, and afternoon snacks, citing the latter's "two decades of experience in fine dining."

Guests are required to make a reservation at least 48 hours in advance to observe health protocols, and have the option of dining indoors or al fresco at the garden.

"Venus Garden added 1,000 square meters of beautiful garden space," the restaurant said in a Facebook post as it showed photos of its menu and expanded dining area.

Forest House permanently closed its doors last June, with Venus Garden now serving as its new home.

The 19-year old restaurant was known for offering home-cooked meals and a lovely view of the mountains.

"We are grateful for the last 19 years. Each time you entered, we warmly welcomed you; and as you left, we thanked you and bid you goodbye. But this time we say our last farewell," it said.

