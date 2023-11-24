Stamp collectors, PHLPost to hold Stamps Bazaar

MANILA – Good news for stamp collectors.

The Philippine Stamp Collectors Society (PSCS) in cooperation with the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) are holding the PSCS Stamps Bazaar on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the lobby of Quezon City Central Post Office located along NIA Road in Quezon City.

Collectors looking for new stamps. Handout

The bazaar is part of the celebration of 2023 National Stamp Collecting and the 256th anniversary of the establishment of the Philippine Postal System.

With the theme “Affordable Stamps, Fun for Everyone,” stamp collectors are expected to gather at the event to reaffirm its support for the Post Office in propagating the hobby.

Aside from the stamps, the public event will also have other activities for visitors.

“Whatever area of collecting you wish to collect, there is an enormous amount of information available to help you enjoy the hobby. The best place to start is by joining a stamp club. Online groups on Messenger or Viber can be reached anytime and real-time. After reaching the first step, now you can try and decide which kinds of stamps or envelopes you'd like to collect," stamp collector Melai Macasero said in a statement.

Philately or stamp collecting has been around for over 100 years in the country and has enticed millions of people from all over the world. Postage stamps could be likened to a miniature art collection, library or museum of world icons.

Stamps are categorized into topics such as the environment, world cultural celebrities and national heritage, landscapes or animals, sports and heroism among others.

“Good luck, and remember — enjoy yourself, because the main reason for collecting stamps is for the fun of it”, Jorge Cuyugan, president of the Philippine Stamp Collectors Society, said.