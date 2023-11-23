[EMBED ATTACHED PHOTOS SIDE BY SIDE. USE AS THUMB. CAPTION: Some of the featured products at Soiree by Retail Lab. Handout



MANILA -- Get a headstart on your holiday shopping this weekend at The Fifth at Rockwell in Makati.

Soiree by Retail Lab, a fashion, home, and lifestyle shopping event will run from November 24 to 26 and December 8 to 10.

This year's edition will feature more than 170 merchants, including brands that were founded during the pandemic.

"There were so many brands that have been founded in the past three years that we have grown to love, and we're so happy to bring them to you this November for Soiree," said Rosanna Aranaz, one of the organizers of the event along with Claud Baron-Paulino. They are also the same people behind Retail Lab, a multi-brand lifestyle store with branches at Power Plant Mall, Estancia, and Circuit Makati.

Some of the brands to look forward to at Soiree include Dreambee Books, The Kind Cookie, Paint Polish, Amara Parfum, Casa Juan, Nirvana Collective, Pause Lifestyle, and Raja Watch Co.

Both the November and December shopping events will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.