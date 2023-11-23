Happening this weekend: Passionfest in BGC

MANILA -- Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig is once again holding Passionfest, which celebrates its community's culture, after four years.

This year's event, themed "Color and Culture Festival," will be held from November 25 to 26.

Visitors can expect a parade of street dancers, food stalls, cooking demonstrations, a year-end sale yard and art bazaar, interactive exhibitions, outdoor activity booths, workshops, and games, among others.

There will also be a music festival featuring the likes of The Diegos, DJ Honey, TAGO, and Coke artists Kevin Montillano, John Walter, and dwta.

More details are available on BGC's Facebook page.