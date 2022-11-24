MANILA -- MJ Lastimosa could not help but clap back at a netizen who tried to shame her for undergoing cosmetic enhancements.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2014 titleholder shared a screenshot of their exchange on Facebook earlier this week. The said netizen asked: "Parehas retokada?"

To which Lastimosa replied, with a winking face emoji: "Yes, I can afford."

Seemingly backtracking, the netizen said in response: "I never said you can't afford, you definitely can... with all your resources. No question with that at all, my dear MJ."

But the former beauty queen retorted: "So what's your point with the comment, madam? It's almost 2023, wake up."

Lastimosa went on to open up about the bullying she experienced in 2011 for looking a certain way, and reminding the public to stop judging people for the decisions they make about their bodies.

"I was bullied in 2011 for having veneers and boobs, and [a] waist that's too small," she said. "Apparently, they insisted I took off my rib."

"I survived it! But this mindset as we welcome 2023? Eww!" she added.

Related video: