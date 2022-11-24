Heaven Peralejo launches her own restaurant

MANILA -- Actress Heaven Peralejo, 22, took to social media to share her newest milestone as she finally fulfilled her dream of putting up a business.

Posting photos from the opening of The Food Market Manila last Friday, Peralejo thanked all those who supported in achieving her dream.

She also thanked those who attended the opening such as Darren Espanto, AC Bonifacio, Mon Confiado and Marco Gallo.

"Being in the adulting stage, one of my goals is to be able to put up a business. And I can proudly say that I’ve ticked the box for achieving another milestone this year. Grateful to everyone who have been so supportive every step of the way. Thank you for my family and friends who went to @foodmarket_bgc opening in BGC last Friday! Hope you guys can visit our branches in BGC & Alabang Westgate," she wrote.

Peralejo recently starred in ABS-CBN's primetime drama "A Family Affair."

She is gearing up for the upcoming series "Linlang" and will also star in the Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Nanahimik Ang Gabi" with Ian Veneracion and Confiado.

