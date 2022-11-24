MANILA – Here are some events and promos that you can check out this weekend.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

BILLEASE'S 'NOVEMBER INSTALLMENT MADNESS'

Consumer finance app BillEase has kicked off November Installment Madness, where shoppers can score deals for up to 6 months of installments at 0% interest even without a credit or debit card.

The promo, which runs until November 30, is valid for both online and in-store transactions of first-time BillEase customers, with a requirement of at least 34% downpayment.

BillEase's Black Friday Sale features stores such as BabyMama, Banila Co, Giordano, Ipanema, Mandaue Foam, Philippine Airlines, Primer Group, Styleshops, and World Balance, among others.

Anson's, DataBlitz, Kimstore, Power Mac Center, Vivo, Western Appliances, and WarehouseDad, among others, are part of the app's Cyber Monday Deals.

BUMBLE'S 'SO, G'? CAMPAIGN

Dating and social networking app Bumble has launched the "So, G?" campaign, partnering with 14 Manila-based businesses to let users connect with others in real life.

The initiative runs until November 25. Bumble users can present their profile to the selected merchant counter and get the chance to win prizes.

More details are available on the Bumble app.

GAP'S 'GREAT GIFTS' PROMO

Handout

Gap is holding its "Great Gifts" promo this Black Friday week, offering deals in multiple product categories.

Customers can enjoy buy one, get one deals and 40% off on regular items from November 24 to 28.

Gap has branches at Glorietta 4, Shangri-la Mall, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, Trinoma, Alabang Town Center, and Abreeza Davao, as well as an online store.

'DEKADANG AUTOTELIC'

Handout

Autotelic marks their 10th year with a show on November 26 at 123 Block in Mandala Park, Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City.

The pop rock quintet is known for hits such as "Dahilan," "Laro," "Languyin," "Gising," and "Takipsilim."

Also part of their anniversary show are December Avenue and Ang Bandang Shirley.

GLENDA CARLOTA'S 'SIBOL'

Handout

Glenda Carlota is showcasing her acrylic artworks on nature in her latest exhibit.

"Sibol" is on view until November 26 at Gateway Gallery, Gateway Mall, Araneta City.

Entrance to the Gateway Gallery is free of charge, and the catalog to the art exhibit is available upon request from Gateway Gallery.

'KOMIKS: SINING BISWAL'

The Cultural Center of the Philippines' (CCP) Visual Arts and Museums Division is presenting its final venue grant exhibition for the year.

"Komiks: Sining Biswal" is on display until December 15 at the Pasilyo Vicente Manansala.

The exhibit, curated by Randy Valiente, features original works and illustrations by select comic artists and illustrators from different eras.

Pieces from the private collections of Alfredo Alcala Jr., Bambi Eloriaga Amago, Jay Ignacio, Mickey Serafica, Damian "Ian" Velasquez III, Dr. Tedi Gustilo Villasor, and Louie Villegas are also included.

Exhibition hours are from Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and are extended until 9 p.m. on evenings with shows at the CCP Main Theater. More details are available on the social media pages of CCP.

SSI'S BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Handout

Specialty retailer Stores Specialists Inc. is holding a Black Friday sale from November 25 to 28, with up to 50% off on select items.

Featured brands include Clarks, Payless, Polo Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, Tod's, Steve Madden, and Lush, among others.

'TEODORA ALONSO READING CLUB'

The CCP Visual Arts and Museum Division presents the "Teodora Alonso Reading Club: A Discussion on the Work of Imelda Cajipe Endaya," a public conversation on the artistic and cultural works of the known visual artist.

The event will be held at 3 p.m. on November 26 at the Bulwagang Juan Luna (CCP Main Gallery).



Critic Eileen Legaspi Ramirez and artist Judith Adam will join the discussion via Zoom, while artist Brenda Fajardo and scholar Neferti Tadiar will be presenting pre-recorded videos. Endaya will be present on site to share her own reflections and insights, with professor Sofia Guillermo moderating the discussion.

The discussion is open to the public and students are encouraged to participate. The program will also be streamed live via the CCP, CCP VAMD, and CCP Intertextual Division's Facebook pages.

'UNDER THE TREE' AUCTION

Handout

Salcedo Auctions is holding its annual year-end sale at 2 p.m. on November 26.

"Under the Tree: The Wish List" features a selection of over 100 works of Philippine art, antique hardwood furniture and furnishings, and valuable collectibles.



Among these are an everyday scene of Quiapo in the eyes of National Artist Vicente Manansala and a post-impressionist still life by National Artist Federico Aguilar Alcuaz.

The auction will hold both a live and online auction. Those interested can register to bid or browse the catalog at the Salcedo Auctions website.

VIVO'S BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Handout

Vivo is holding a Black Friday Sale until November 30 on its e-commerce platform, offering up to 40% off on select products.

Consumers also get a chance to win freebies such as sim cards, tumblers, wireless earbuds, BT neckband and two-in-one clock speakers if they buy the V25 series, Y35, Y16, or Y22s.