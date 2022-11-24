2 Manila bars offer 'Star Trek: Discovery' cocktails

MANILA -- Paramount Network has collaborated with two Manila bars to offer a limited-time cocktail menu to mark the season 4 premiere of "Star Trek: Discovery" in the Philippines.

From November 25 to December 18, MOSPHIL by RRR in Parañaque will be transformed into a spaceship for the collaboration. It will offer the following cocktails: the Spore Drive, Vulcan Martini, Emerald Chain, and Dilithium Burn.

Clockwise from top: Dilithium Burn, Vulcan Martini, Emerald Chain, and Spore Drive. Handout

The Curator Coffee & Cocktails in Makati, on the other hand, is serving four "Star Trek: Discovery"-themed pours: Red Alert, Love & Grief, Strike First, and Retrofit. These cocktails are inspired by main characters Michael Burnham, Cleveland Booker, Saru, and Adira Tal, respectively, and are available until December 11.

(Left to right) Retrofit, Love & Grief, Strike First, and Red Alert. Handout

Customers at The Curator can get a recommendation on which cocktail to pick by taking a personality quiz at the back of the menu.

"Star Trek: Discovery" kicked off its fourth season in the Philippines last November 23. New episodes are available from Wednesday to Friday at 8 p.m. on the Paramount Network channel.

Cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and recurring guest star Ian Alexander (Gray).