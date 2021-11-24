MANILA - The Filipino musical “Lapulapu, Ang Datu ng Mactan” is now available for streaming for free via the iWantTFC streaming service of ABS-CBN.

The play is the first theatrical production staged at the newly renovated Metropolitan Theatre after it closed its doors in the 1990s.

“Libreng mapapanood sa iWantTFC ang makasaysayang musikal na ‘Lapulapu, Ang Datu ng Mactan’ ang unang dulang itinanghal sa Metropolitan Theater matapos itong muling buksan,” MET announced on Facebook.

Directed by Dexter Santos, “Lapulapu, ang Datu ng Mactan" stars Arman Ferrer as the titular character.

The musical also fearures Andre Tiangco, Red Nuestro, Cara Barredo, Natasha Cabrera, Paw Castillo, Robert Barbers, Al Gatmaitan and Ivan Niccolo Nery.