WATCH: LJ Moreno, Jimmy Alapag give a tour of their house in California

MANILA -- Former actress LJ Moreno and her husband, Alab Pilipinas coach Jimmy Alapag, brought some of their furniture from Manila to their new home in California.

The celebrity couple, together with their children, gave a tour of their house in a new vlog posted on their YouTube channel.

One of the pieces they brought from their Manila residence is their family dining table, which Alapag said "got a lot of sentimental value."

"We got this made for our old house in Kapitolyo. This is our family dining table. So glad we were able to bring this from Manila," he said.

Other familiar pieces include the outdoor furniture set in their backyard, as well as the couple's bed.

"Our bed from Manila," Alapag said.

During the house tour, Moreno and Alapag showed the study room, guest bathroom, living room, dining room, family room, kitchen, backyard, laundry area, and garage on the ground floor.

Upstairs, they gave a glimpse of the rooms of their three children. Their sons Ian and Calen share one room, while their daughter Keona has her own sleeping space.

The couple's bedroom was also shown in the vlog. "We still have work to do here at the house," Alapag said.

