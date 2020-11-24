WATCH: Lights and sounds show at Ayala Triangle Gardens goes virtual

MANILA -- The annual lights and sounds show at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati has gone virtual as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

This year's "Festival of Lights" was launched on Tuesday on the social media pages of Make it Makati and Ayala Land.

The 360-degree immersive video features holiday-themed animations and a medley of Christmas carols such as "O Holy Night" and "Jingle Bells" performed by Reese Lansangan.

Previous editions of the "Festival of Lights" ran every 30 minutes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. from November to January.

As public gatherings remain banned, there will be no on-ground installations at Ayala Triangle Gardens this year.

