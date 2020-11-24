WATCH: KC Concepcion shows part of her shoe collection

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- KC Concepcion finally granted the request of her fans as she showed part of her shoe collection, which mostly consists of designer brands.

In her latest vlog, the actress and jewelry designer admitted that she has a soft spot for shoes by Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik, saying she hopes to meet the two designers someday.

"These are the heels or shoes that first really caught my fancy. This is interesting for me because [while] living in France I saw his very, very first boutique in Paris and I learned about him in fashion history class," she said of Louboutin, describing his style as having "a naughty side."

As for Blahnik, Concepcion said he fell in love with his creations after being influenced by her grandmother and the show "Sex and the City."

"I started loving Manolos because of one, my Mita, and two because of Carrie Bradshaw. So Carrie Bradshaw of 'Sex and the City' had Manolo Blahniks, she would run around New York... I thought I was Carrie Bradshaw growing up," she said.

Aside from her designer pieces, Concepcion also showed a pair of seven-inch heels which she had custom-made locally when she co-hosted the Binibining Pilipinas pageant a few years back.

"Dahil ang liit ko, 5'4 lang ako, at 'yung mga contestant doon ay 5'10 yata tapos naka-heels pa sila. Siyempre kailangan naman nating tumangkad nang konti, di ba? Kailangan kong lumevel nang onti para maganda naman 'yung paghawak ko ng mic kapag question and answer," she said in jest.

Check out other pieces from her shoe collection below:

According to Concepcion, the shoes she showed in her vlog are "one-fourth" of her entire collection, saying she is planning to show the rest in her next videos.

And while she said it is okay to splurge on shoes once in a while, the actress reminded her viewers to save money and "pay for all the things you need to pay for" before doing so.

"These are things that I really cherish. I don't take it for granted na nabibili ko 'yung mga hilig ko. As, you know, someone who enjoys dressing up and shopping, I still think that especially in these times, it's so important to prioritize," she said.

"Choose shoes na hindi lang dahil uso, but choose shoes that are bagay sa 'yo," she added.

