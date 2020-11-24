WATCH: Elisse Joson shows her favorite designer items

Elisse Joson holds her Chanel Gabrielle backpack. Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Unlike most celebrities, Elisse Joson has a practical approach to shopping for designer goods as she only buys one item a year as a Christmas gift to herself.

In a video published by the local fashion website Preview, Joson shared five of her favorite designer items, starting with her five-year-old Givenchy Pandora bag.

"This is a Christmas gift to myself. Actually, meron kasi akong promise sa sarili ko that I would just buy designer items every Christmas as a gift to myself," she said. "So parang reward ko na rin 'to from a whole year's worth of working and tireless hours. This is my very first designer piece, actually."

Joson went on: "When I started working in the showbiz industry, hindi pa naman ako bumibili ng mga designer brands. So it was just when I was earning enough money and saving up more that I was able to buy designer pieces. Pero siyempre, once a year lang, tuwing Christmas lang. That's the catch. Para at least I can save up the whole year and then meron akong reason na hindi ako magsha-shopping unless it's Christmas time."

The second item on her list is a Chanel scarf, which is a "recent purchase."

But unlike the Givenchy bag, she considers this more of an "investment" than a gift to herself, with the actress explaining that she could use it in so many ways at work, as well as in future travels.

"I recently went through a phase of me being obsessed with scarves because I feel like there's a lot of uses for it. Puwede mo siyang gamitin as a shawl, as a scarf, as a coverup for your swimsuits, [and] as a tube top. Puwede rin siyang clothing piece or hair accessory," she said. "So I thought why not invest in a designer scarf? I feel like it's worth the money."

The rest of the video showed Joson with her three other favorite designer pieces, which she bought in different years as a Christmas gift to herself.

These include a Chloe Marcie bag, a pair of Christian Louboutin heels, and a Chanel Gabrielle backpack.

According to Joson, she buys a designer item not only because it "looks pretty," but also because of its many uses.

"I have to be thinking about the places and the events, the occasions I'm gonna be wearing that to. Tumatakbo na 'yun sa isip ko while I'm buying," she said.

"When buying a designer piece, I have to make sure of the quality, siyempre the material it's made of, and if it's gonna last for a lifetime. It has to last for a lifetime," she added.

And while designer goods are generally pricey, Joson said she stays away from the obscenely expensive ones.

"I don't actually buy the sobra-sobrang expensive item, kahit ano pa siyang item. Basta way, way, way OA ang presyo niya, I can't," she said.

"'Yung mga limited edition pieces, I rarely go for that. I mostly go for the more classic pieces."

When asked for shopping tips, Joson mentioned setting a specific budget, think very carefully and avoid impulse buying, and "go for what makes you happy."

