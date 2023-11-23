Thai singer-beauty queen Engfa to hold concert in PH

Poster for Engfa Waraha's "The Grand Concert." Facebook/Newport World Resorts

MANILA -- Thai singer and beauty queen Engfa Waraha is set to visit the Philippines this week for her first-ever concert in the country.

She will perform at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on Sunday, November 26, in a show billed as "The Grand Concert."

Waraha competed in Miss Grand International 2022, where she finished as first runner-up to Isabella Menin of Brazil.

The Philippines' representative that year, Roberta Tamondong, finished in the Top 20 but was later appointed as fifth runner-up along with the other Top 10 finalists.