Pinoy Web3 game Anito Legends launched; Ragnarok returns

MANILA – An old game many Filipinos love made some noise on the second day of the YGG Web3 Games Summit in Taguig City.

Ragnarok Landverse is totally different from the proudly Pinoy game Ragnarok Online, which was launched 21 years ago.

In the previous version, a player will have to pay to play the game -- you have to buy either load or credits -- while in the current version, there is no need to do so.

Shotiwan Wattanalarp, chief executive officer of Maxion, said that the game is not limited to the Filipino audience and the best thing is "it's actually free to play already, our version they can trade with each other across countries."

Gamers can now make money because they can also sell items and not just tokens compared to other Web3 games.

The sheer number of players in the Philippines makes the country a focus for Ragnarok Landverse and the new version will be the best, according to Wattanalarp.

It is ready to play on PC Windows for now.

The event also marked the day a Filipino Web3 free-to-play game was fully launched -- Anito Legends.

Anito Legends chief marketing officer Jayvee Fernandez said, "We are not on alpha or beta, and we have tokenomics in place."

The game is available on PC, Mac, iOS, and Android marketplaces.

The free-to-play version of Anito Legends was launched, according to Fernandez, to "get more players to join."

With the many games Filipinos play, Fernandez said it's high time that a Pinoy game is in play where Filipinos can easily identify. "We don't have this sense of identity natin as Filipinos, so we're making use of Filipino folklore, tikbalang the saranay, the alan, all of these mythical creatures put together," he said.

"We're at this weird inflection point in Philippine history where we're trying to find different ways to talk about our culture in pop culture. We're bringing Filipino folkore to the mobile and PC." he said.

He also explained what Web3 is all about: "The best way to explain Web3 to anybody is imagine the days when you use to collect basketball cards or Pokemon cards or Magic the Gathering cards, mga teks, 'yung mga things that you use to trade with other people. So in the physical world we would trade cards right, I have doubles of this, I can trade with other people. Web3 is like that but digital. I can own assets but it also means I can sell them in the marketplace. So for example if I buy a pack of cards or a pack of a character, it turns out it's a character really in demand, maybe I can flip that in the market down the line or I can keep it for myself."

While Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary Jocelle Sigue said that gaming is one of the six sectors pushing the digital economy, Fernandez said that Web3 games are a new way for e-commerce to happen. This is because in the past there were no digital collectibles; once you buy an in-app purchase, it ends there. With the trading that goes on with Web3 games, players can earn.

However, he emphasized that people should play the game to enjoy it as they have created ways to avoid hacking and bots that destroy gameplay. Anito Legends did it by focusing on the server side and not the local side to avoid exploiting the code.

Just like Ragnarok, the game is available globally with players from Ukraine and Russia already seizing the game.