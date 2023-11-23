Pia Wurtzbach reveals working on self-help book

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach. Instagram/@piawurtzbach



MANILA -- After the successful launch of her novel, "Queen of the Universe," Pia Wurtzbach is already working on her next book.

In a post on her Instagram broadcast channel, "Life Updates with Pia," the Miss Universe 2015 titleholder said she is writing a self-help book.

"So... there are a few projects I'm working on at the moment. One of them is a self-help book on how to build confidence and get into the never-give-up mindset," she said.

"I've started the writing process already," she continued. "Slowly but surely... all the lessons I learned throughout the years."

Wurtzbach went on to ask her fans: "Would you be interested in a book like that? A guide to life?"

Screenshot from "Life updates with Pia" Instagram broadcast channel

Wurtzbach launched "Queen of the Universe," her first-ever novel, at the Manila International Book Fair in Pasay City last September.

She has since gone on a book tour, holding events both in the Philippines and abroad.

Loosely based on Wurtzbach's life story, "Queen of the Universe" centers on Cleo, an estranged daughter of a prominent director who enters the world of beauty pageants.