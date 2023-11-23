Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee. Instagram/@michelledee



Michelle Dee has broken her silence over the recent mix-up of Miss Universe El Salvador, which mistakenly included her as one of the Top 5 candidates of the international pageant in an Instagram post.

In a statement sent to ABS-CBN News' Dyan Castillejo, the Philippine representative said she sees the incident as "a lesson or blessing."

And while she believes that there should be "no room for error" in announcing finalists in prestigious pageants like Miss Universe, she acknowledged that "we live in an imperfect world."

Read her full statement below:

"I'm one that believes everything happens for a reason, even their 'mistaken post' happened for a reason. And it's just a matter of seeing it as a lesson or a blessing.

"If anything, though, especially in a prestigious pageant like Miss Universe and most especially from the official host country's official Instagram page, they should be more cautious and respectful not just to the delegates but the supporters that are truly passionate about this platform.

"Ultimately my goal was to make my country proud and I believe I achieved that with or without the crown. There should be no room for error, but the reality is that we live in an imperfect world."

Dee also shared a similar statement on her "Hey, MMDVERSE!" broadcast channel on Instagram.

"My thoughts on the viral post earlier today," she said.

Miss Universe El Salvador has publicly apologized for mixing up the names of Dee and Thailand's Anntonia Porsild, who eventually won first runner-up, in its Top 5 graphic.

It explained that what happened was "a simple error of moving too fast," before saying it is "sorry to both finalists."

Dee finished in the Top 10 of the 72nd Miss Universe held in El Salvador over the weekend.

She is currently touring Mexico, the pageant's host country next year, with reigning Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua and a handful of other candidates.