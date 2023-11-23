Mall unveils immersive Snoopy exhibit, giant inflatable

MANILA -- SM Megamall in Mandaluyong brought to life the Peanuts Gang through an exhibit that gives a modern update to the 1950s comic strip characters.

The exciting collaboration aims to captivate visitors with a unique and interactive exhibit featuring Snoopy and his friends.

The Snoopy Mega Adventure exhibition offers an immersive experience, offering a 360-degree journey through the four seasons.

The highlight of the partnership, however, is the larger-than-life Snoopy inflatable present at the rooftop of the mall, which SM said is the largest of its kind in the Philippines.

The 50-foot gigantic beagle will be on display from until December 31.

But the Snoopy fever doesn't end there. Fur-parents can also look forward to an exciting Snoopy revamp of SM Megamall’s Paw Park.