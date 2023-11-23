Een Mercado shares tips for aspiring content creators

Watch more News on iWantTFC



MANILA -- With over one million combined followers on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, Een Mercado has steadily risen through the ranks in Web 3 and gaming.



A cosplayer, game streamer and content creator, she’s wearing a lot of hats and has one big tip on those who want to enter this space.

“Consistency, knowing what you want and who you are “ Mercado advised at the YGG Web 3 Games Summit in Taguig Thursday.



Originality is needed to be successful, she stressed, and with numerous creators, she has one technique in coming up with her own material. “I really think about it, like I sit down, go somewhere. I travel to get inspiration... If I thought about something new, I immediately write it down and I’m gonna look into it sa internet kung meron bang ganun. If kung wala then time to do it.”



There is a lot of work entitled on content creation, and just like writers who hit the wall with the so-called writer’s block, the 28-year-old noted that creators get hit as well. “There’s a creator’s block definitely. Sometimes you don’t know what to do next. Everything is out there already so what’s next?”



With the plethora of games out there, a streamer like her should always expand their knowledge of games, because this will lead to a wider audience.



Unlike before where she plays games the whole day, switching from PC to mobile, she now puts a limit to gaming to 10 hours a day, regularly applying eye drops to prevent eye strain.



Een also takes a day off, totally detaching herself from the blue screen to get that mental reset. “I need that mental reset, and being online there’s so many comments about my physical appearance, so many things I just need that break, that 'hey this is still me, I’m the Een that I want to be.' I have to absorb that. I have to have that good energy and sometimes there’s so many negative things online.”



The 2021 Warzone showdown winner insists she doesn’t get affected by bashers or naysayers. “I don’t read them,” she said.