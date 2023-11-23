Alodia Gosiengfiao leaves Tier One Entertainment

Alodia Gosiengfiao at the JG4 Manila Tour. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Celebrity cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao has left Tier One Entertainment, the esports and gaming talent agency she co-founded in 2017.

In a statement posted on her social media accounts, Gosiengfiao said it has "become evident that our visions and values are not aligned."

Gosiengfiao co-founded the organization with Tryke Gutierrez and Brian Lim.

"It is with a heavy heart that I bid Tier One Entertainment farewell. The journey we shared in building the company has been both challenging and rewarding. However, it has become evident that our visions and values are not aligned. I am grateful for the experiences, relationships, and accomplishments we’ve achieved together," Gosiengfiao said.

Tier One Entertainment handles esports and gaming personalities as well as influencers, including Blacklist International, Team Payaman, and Sharlene San Pedro.