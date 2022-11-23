Herlene Budol has marked the end of her short pageant journey, days after withdrawing from Miss Planet International.

The comedienne and social media star, known to many as "Hipon Girl," shared a photo of her in swimsuit during her Binibining Pilipinas 2022 stint, where she finished as first runner-up.

"The end," she said in her post, which also showed an emoji of a face holding back tears, as well as the Philippine flag.

In another post, Budol thanked the Filipino community in Uganda for assisting her during her stay in the country as a Miss Planet International candidate.

She believes that she has brought home lessons she has learned as well as the love she received from her fellow Filipinos.

"Sobra pa sa korona 'yung maiuuwi ko para sa Pilipinas dahil sa baon kong aral na natutunan. Napatunayan kong sa oras ng pangangailangan, may Pilipinong magdadamayan," she said.

"Kahit saang bansa panalo ang Pilipinas, with or without [a] crown I'm proud to [be] a Filipina," she added. "Salamat sa Filipino community sa Uganda."

Budol earlier said that Miss Planet International will be her first and last stint on the global pageant stage.

She got to represent the country after her manager, Wilbert Tolentino, bought the rights for Miss Planet Philippines.

