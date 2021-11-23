Newly crowned Miss Globe Maureen Montagne and Miss Intercontinental Cindy Obeñita pose together during their ‘Double Victory’ homecoming on Tuesday. Facebook: Binibining Pilipinas

MANILA — Binibining Pilipinas queens Maureen Montagne and Cindy Obeñita had a joint sendoff to their respective international over a month ago.

Now, they’ve returned home wearing winning crowns as Miss Globe and Miss Intercontinental, respectively.

The “surreal” circumstance of having a joint homecoming event both as international queens was not lost on Obeñita.

Obeñita bested over 70 candidates to be crowned the second Miss Intercontinental from the Philippines on October 30 (Manila time) in Egypt.

“I’m still so overwhelmed until now. I’m so happy,” she said. “This feels surreal, because we had our send-off together, Maureen and I. And now we’re doing our homecoming together — with the crowns! I’m very happy.”

The two pageant winners were celebrated with a “Double Victory” media event in Quezon City, hosted by Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc.

“It feels so good to be home. I feel so grateful,” Montagne said. “As you all know, our Binibini journey was so long. It was one year and seven months, almost two years of hard work, wishing, waiting, praying. I’m so glad that our dreams came true. I’m so proud and happy to bring home our second Miss Globe crown.”

Montagne was crowned the second Filipino Miss Globe in Albania on November 6 (Manila time).

As reigning queens, both Obeñita and Montagne are gearing up for international travels and appearances with their respective pageant organizations.

Obeñita sees this as an opportunity to advance her advocacy.

“I know that with a crown, there’s influence. And it is a responsibility,” she said. “I know my purpose, and I want to make use of this title to connect more with agencies, national directors, health committees to work on cervical cancer awareness and prevention. I really want to bring it to the international consciousness.”

Montagne, meanwhile, is scheduled for travels to Dominican Republic, Greece, Albania, and Canada, “to help with crownings of the new batch of Miss Globe candidates, as well as charitable activities.”

“I had no idea how much Miss Globe does, and I’m really excited to share that with everyone as well,” she added. “I think it’s a pageant that needs a little more love, a little more attention, because they really are doing good things.”