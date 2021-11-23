Tracy Perez has finally arrived in Puerto Rico weeks ahead of the Miss World pageant.

Perez’s arrival was streamed live via the official Miss World Philippines Organization Facebook page, showing the Filipina beauty in a stunning hot pink outfit.

In a message to all her supporters, Perez said: “Hello to the Filipino community here in Puerto Rico, to all my Kababayans back in the Philippines. I am finally here to compete for Miss World. I am so excited.”

Although it took her 40 long hours to get to Puerto Rico, Perez was still in high spirits because of all the overwhelming support she’s been receiving.

“It’s been 37 hours [since I last slept] but I still have all the energy. I will make sure to bring home the second crown for our country. Thank you to the Filipino community here for welcoming me. I am so happy to see you guys,” she said.

During her sendoff event last Thursday, the beauty queen revealed that it took her three years to make it to the national stage, and another three to win the Miss World Philippines crown.

"I see that my dreams are finally becoming a reality," she said. "I've worked so hard for everything that I have now. And again, I will always be grateful to every single person I met in this journey."

"I've tried three times in Cebu before I can finally represent Cebu on the national stage... Even in the national scene, it also took me three years to finally be your Miss World Philippines," she added.

"Six years in total," Perez pointed out. "So many advisers, mentors, all these people that are still with me up to this day and never doubted me for one bit."

Perez is aiming for the country's second Miss World crown, after Megan Young in 2013.

The 2021 edition of Miss World will be held in Puerto Rico on December 16 (8 a.m. on December 17 in the Philippines).