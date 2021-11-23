Food shorts: New ice cream flavors, classes, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

MERRY MOO MILKY YOGURT

Merry Moo’s flavor of the month is Milky Yogurt, guaranteed to bring back memories of gulping down yogurt drinks from small bottles with its sweet and tangy flavor.

Order from www.merrymooicecream.com and use the code FOTMNOV upon check out to get 10% off on Milky Yogurt. Applicable to cups and pints only, minimum purchase of P250.

ENGKANTO BEER ICE CREAM BY GELATO MANILA

Gelato Manila’s Zarah Manikan churns her magic on selected Engkanto craft beer by creating a special three-piece collection of flavors.

Engkanto India Pale Ale & Nuts is an 𝐈𝐏𝐀 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐫 and 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐤-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐠𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬, 𝐭𝐨𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥; Double IPA Chocolayte Truffle is a chocolate-based Engkanto DIPA beer gelato layered with smooth rich ganache, topped with raw cacao powder on top; and Engkanto Citrus & Spice Sorbet is a bright and refreshing Blonde Ale sorbet, made with lip-smacking lemon syrup followed by tippy toe high-leg kick of spice at the end.

Available at Gelato Manila’s website and their community partners.

KAPE PILIPINO NOVEMBER CUPPING SESSION

The Philippine Coffee Board (PCBI) will be holding its last Kape Pilipino Cupping Club Session for 2021 on November 27 at 8:30 am.

The session will be led by UCC Coffee Academy managing director and PCBI technical director,Robert Francisco. A cupping set cost P3,500 and gets you a slot in the Zoom workshop, and membership to the Kape Pilipino Cupping Club, free access to future cupping sessions, and tasting different coffees from select nano batches.

Sign up here.

LIQUOR.PH SINGLETON 21 VIRTUAL MASTERCLASS

Speyside whisky brand The Singleton of Dufftown is giving whisky lovers a chance to try out their 21-year old scotch through a series of virtual tasting sessions. Singleton global brand ambassador Ervyn Trykowski will lead participants through the whisky that’s described as "luscious nectar," "sublimely smooth" with a "fruity decadence."

The next session is hosted by Liquor.ph and will be held on November 24 at 7:30 p.m. To join, simply buy a 700ml bottle of Singleton 18 from Liquor.ph. This gets you access to the virtual tasting session and a tasting kit with a 40ml sample of Singleton 21 and an Aperitif grazing kit.

KATSU AND DONBURI AT IKKORYU FUKUOKA RAMEN

Ikkoryu Fukuoka Ramen adds donburi Japanese rice toppings and katsu selections to its menu.

The thick pork cutlets with crispy coating comes in plain, cheese-filled, garlic-filled, and curry katsu options. Meanwhile, donburi choices include Beef Gyudon, Tempura Tendon, Shrimp Ebi Tendon, Chicken Oyakadon, and Pork Katsudon.

The donburi bowls are initially offered at the SM Megamall branch, while the katsu selections are available at the SM Megamall and SM Bacoor branches.

MELON CHASHU BUNS FROM KUMORI AND MENDOKORO RAMENBA

What do you get when you make a sandwich out of Japanese bakery Kumori’s melon buns and celebrated ramen restaurant Mendokoro Ramenba’s chashu?

You get this limited edition signature collaboration that puts the double marinated chashu drizzled in their proprietary yakitori sauce with lettuce, pickled onions and mustard in between the melon bun’s slight citrusy milky cloud-like soft bread topped with a cookie crust and black sesame seeds.

Melon Chashu Bun will be available in boxes of three at P575 and individual packs at P199 per piece.

This exclusive and limited time offer will be available this month at Mendokoro Ramenba branches in Makati, BGC, and Alabang, plus its online store. Kumori will offer this on its e-commerce website and physical branches.