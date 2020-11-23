Zomato Gold members may get 3 months free Booky prime membership

Zomato will end its Pro program on November 30, which means that Zomato Gold or Pro members may not be able to enjoy the deals the program used to offer.

But there could be a silver lining. Aside from obtaining a prorated refund from Zomato, those with expired membership may get 3 months free Booky Prime membership. This allows one to enjoy a whole new and much bigger set of buy-one, get-one offers and other exclusive discounts available for delivery and in-store consumption.

To claim the free 3-month membership of Booky Prime, follow these steps:

• Sign-up to Booky by downloading the app (for those who don’t already have an account);

• Find the Zomato Gold termination email or welcome email;

• Forward either one of these emails on or before November 30, 11:59 p.m. to Booky, together with the mobile number used to sign up for Booky so this number's free membership may be activated. Send to prime@booky.ph with the subject line "Zomato Gold to Booky Prime."

Within 5 working days, the Booky Prime membership will be activated that will allow members to enjoy over 1,000 delivery and in-store deals.

The offer though is only available to active and expired Zomato Gold members, and not available to current Booky Prime members.

This article is part of the partnership between ABS-CBN and Booky.