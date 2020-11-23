Viber sees huge growth in community engagement as pandemic continues

MANILA -- Viber saw a significant growth in community engagement as more brands and companies use the messaging platform to communicate with their customers during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Veronica Feleo, business development manager at Rakuten Viber, said Viber had a 208% growth in messages sent and a 129% rise in views in its Communities feature in the Asia Pacific region.

In the Philippines, the app saw a 120% surge in community engagement in the first few weeks of quarantine.

"It's an indication that Viber users, old and new, are joining these communities not just for the sake of it, but with clear intent and purpose," Feleo said in a recent webinar with the media.

"They're not just scrolling through a feed; they're actively participating," she added.

Feleo said they have observed the rise of hyperlocal communities during the pandemic as consumers begin to place more importance on personal recommendations and word of mouth, which are often seen in group chats.

This, she believes, is a result of an effort to find new ways of "shopping for the sake of convenience and safety," and brands have been doing their best to keep up.

"A lot of us have really learned to do everything online," she said. "On the consumer end, since our movement has been limited, people are now forced to shop from within their communities... These new habits will likely stick with us even after the pandemic as we've all realized that this is a new way of doing things. And interacting with brands that are not just convenient but also fit in our modern lifestyles."

She went on: "On the brand side, there's really more awareness in terms of being more available to users... There's really more willingness to connect with their customers."

Brand representatives present at the Viber Communities webinar agreed on the importance of tailored messaging as most consumers look for information through their phones.

"We want to earn our space in the app and provide information that's relevant," said Christina Lao, digital acceleration director of McDonald's Philippines.

SM Supermalls, for its part, has been offering personal shopper services to cater to people who want to shop from their homes.

"It's taking a look at customer needs and finding a way to satisfy them," said Joaquin San Agustin, senior vice president for marketing at SM Supermalls.

