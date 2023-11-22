Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray does her makeup for her Miss Universe hosting stint. Instagram/@catriona_gray

Catriona Gray impressed her social media followers as she showed how she did her own makeup for the 72nd Miss Universe in El Salvador.

The Miss Universe 2018 titleholder joined Zuri Hall as one of the backstage hosts of the recently concluded pageant.

"Miss Independent," she said in an Instagram post. "Did my own glam for Miss Universe and super proud of how it came out."

Gray went for full coverage and "sharp," "heavy" makeup as she needed her look to last throughout the coronation night.

"Yes it’s a lot but it’s for Mizzzz Univerzzzzzz," she said.

Gray drew praise not just for her glammed up look but also for her makeup skills, with her fellow beauty queens and celebrities also commenting on her post.

"You looked stunning," said Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel.

"You looked sooooo good, Cat!" said Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg.

"I love that you share your beauty secrets," said actress Ina Feleo.

Watch Gray's makeup video below: