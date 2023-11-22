Handout Handout Handout Handout Handout Handout Handout

MANILA -- Century Properties Group Inc. (CPGI) has ventured into the hotel business with Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua, a result of its partnership with the global hospitality group Accor.

Located in Mandaluyong, the new staycation destination was formally launched on Tuesday after being on soft opening for nearly a year.

It is housed within the sixth tower of Acqua Private Residences along Pasig River, and features 152 rooms and suites.

"As the appetite for staycations and travel have grown, Filipinos now have a fresh option that we are confident we will be able to give them, courtesy of Accor and Century Properties' combined expertise," said CPGI president and chief executive officer Marco Antonio.

Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua's rooms include the Standard Suite, a 31-square-meter space tailored for business travelers; Deluxe Suite, a 45-sqm home away from home with a dining area, kitchen, living space, and bedroom; and the 75-sqm Superior Suite with more additions such as a dedicated workspace and powder room, among others.

There is also the 91-sqm Premier Suite with distinct living, dining, and kitchen areas, as well as unique views of the urban skyline and the river below.

Amenities include a fitness center, meeting rooms for small corporate events, and a pool, among others. Food and beverage offerings include Tempus Restaurant, which serves a fusion of local and western cuisine; and The Lobby Lounge, which has a panoramic view of the cityscapes of Makati and Mandaluyong.

Those with pets need not fret as Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua has a Pawesome staycation package, which allows cats and dogs up to 2 feet tall. Fur babies get to have their own bed and toys and enjoy their own play space at the Pet Qube located on the 11th floor of the hotel.