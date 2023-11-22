Mobile version of TeamFight Tactics now playable in PH

The mobile version of auto battler game TeamFight Tactics is now playable in the Philippines. ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The mobile version of auto battler game TeamFight Tactics (TFT) is now playable in the Philippines.

The game, a spin-off of League of Legends, can now be found in the Apple Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play title. Users in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Macau can now play the game as well.

Riot Games also launched a seven-day login event to celebrate the game's release across mobile devices.

It will also have launch activities in the Philippines.

TFT was initially available on PC as part of the League of Legends client.

Riot Games recently reacquired publishing rights to League of Legends and TFT in the Philippines and nearby countries.