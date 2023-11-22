Photo by Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — A Philippine mobile brand took Pinoy pride to the digital landscape after setting a new Guinness World Record for the longest travel video livestream.

Fumika Fujibuchi, the Official Adjudicator at Guinness World Records, announced the feat held from November 18 to 19, spanning 26 hours, 15 minutes, and 29 seconds.

The Philippines’ new Guinness World Record for the Longest Travel Livestream lasted for 26 hours, 15 minutes, and 29 seconds. It covered 75 kilometers from Bustos, Bulacan to Rizal Park in Manila.



The milestone is part of the mobile brand’s Petmaloop Challenge. | via… pic.twitter.com/WCZN2118Zz — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 22, 2023

LOOK: A Philippine telecommunication company broke the Guinness World Record for the longest travel video live stream.



The duration of the stream was from November 18-19, 2023. | via @annacerezo_ pic.twitter.com/xyy46WzkKK — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 22, 2023

According to the mobile brand, the stream was part of their Petmaloop Challenge, which covered 75 kilometers from Bustos, Bulacan to Rizal Park in Manila.

It also saw the participation of 33 content creators, featuring several tourist destinations from provinces all over the country.

Creators used a single smartphone they passed around. The challenge began in Davao City on November 4 and made its way through other major cities and provinces in Mindanao, the Visayas, and Luzon.

Other than hitting the required number of hours, the Guinness World Records said the show captured other criteria such as highlighting real-time travel experiences, the significance of sites and cultural locations, ensuring accessibility to the entire public, and allowing the livestream to take place at multiple venues without gaps or interruptions.

"This world-class endeavor is embedded in TNT's long-time mission of bringing pride to Filipinos everywhere. [It] plays a crucial role in helping us achieve the broader digital inclusion goals of the PLDT Group, where we aim to democratize access to mobile technology and innovations, enabling many to enjoy its benefits,” Alfredo S. Panlilio, President and CEO of the brand and its parent company said.

“We share this Guinness World Record with our kababayans, but most especially to our 32 million subscribers who comprise the Philippines’ Biggest Mobile Brand. This is a milestone achievement by Filipinos for Filipinos,” said Alex O. Caeg, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business - Individual at Smart added.

RELATED VIDEO: