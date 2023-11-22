Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee joined other candidates as they toured Mexico City to enjoy the sites of the next venue for Miss Universe.

On Instagram, the Miss Universe Philippines Organization (MUPH) posted a photo of Dee with Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild.

It had the caption: "Michelle joins her Miss Universe sisters on a city tour of Mexico today."

MUPH also assured Dee's fans that "she's feeling a little better." This after her early exit in a guesting at a Mexican television show, "Venga La Alegria," on Tuesday.

Newly crowned Miss Universe Sheyniss Palacios of Nicaragua has also arrived in Mexico from Miami.