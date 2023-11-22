Louise Mabulo is included in BBC's 100 Women 2023 list. Screenshot from BBC's website

MANILA -- A Filipina entrepreneur is included in BBC's list of "inspiring and influential" women from around the world for 2023.

Louise Mabulo made it to the BBC 100 Women 2023 list for founding The Cacao Project during the aftermath of typhoon Nock-Ten in 2016. The organization aims to build "sustainable, regenerative, and resilient agricultural livelihoods" by giving resources and training to farmers.

"I find hope in knowing that movements around the world are being built by people just like me, stewarding a future with green landscapes, that connect communities, where our food is sustainable and accessible, where our economies are circular, and are driven by just, equitable principles," she said in a press release by BBC.

Mabulo is one of the "climate pioneers" in the BBC 100 Women 2023 list, which also includes personalities in the fields of culture and education, entertainment and sport, politics and advocacy, and science, health, and tech.

Among them are former United States First Lady Michelle Obama, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, and Hollywood star America Ferrera, to name a few.

