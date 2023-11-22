Shamcey Supsup and MJ Lastimosa's Instagram accounts.

MANILA — Some former delegates of the Philippines to Miss Universe are reminding fans to be kind amid the results of the pageant's 2023 edition.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Miss Universe 2011 3rd runner-up Shamcey Supsup admitted that she felt that Michelle Dee will enter the Top 5 with her Apo Whang-od-inspired evening gown.

"Kaya nga, I really thought na we really had it in the bag, Top 5 na 'to," she said.

Supsup and Miss Universe 2014 Top 10 MJ Lastimosa said that they would choose Puerto Rico to exchange with Dee in the Top 5.

Asked about the supposed deleted list of Top 5 delegates that included Dee in place of Thailand's Anntonia Porsild, Lastimosa said: "Miss Universe is very strict with their space eh so kahit na Philippines 'yung host country, hindi natin alam kung ano 'yung nangyayari kasi it's their show. So I don't think El Salvador has the upper hand on what's happening at that time."

As big figures like Lu Sierra and Ronan Farrow also felt that Dee should also be included in the Top 5, Supsup shared her thoughts on the matter.

"It's so hard kasi to speculate or what happened kasi nga, of course for us, we always feel that our country should have been in the Top 5 always. But we don't know how the selection process works, and I always say that if we have questions we should [ask] the judges themselves. Like, ano ba 'yung criteria for judging," Supsup said.

"Kasi it was never announced like ilang percent ba, like the evening gown part or is it that after the evening gown, mayroon silang evening gown kasi we never know how," she added.

Lastimosa and Supsup felt that pageantry fans would also have a different say on things.

"Being part of Miss Universe Philippines for so long, every after our pageant there's always speculations and many of those are like far from the truth," Supsup said.

"But then because people repost it, it becomes the truth but me na andoon ako, alam ko 'yung totoo and layo niya. I also want them to give them the benefit of the doubt because I know how it is to be accused of doing things that are not really true," she added.

"Mahirap sabihin pero 10 'yan eh na iba't iba 'yung choices, diba," Lastimosa said. "I think we're just very emotional lang talaga kasi mahal natin 'yung pageantry eh," she added.

"We're very passionate fans. I think we're the best fans in the world but I think we should also be kind and not attack the girls who win because it's not their fault," Lastimosa added.

Supsup reminded the public that pageantry fans should always be kind towards the queens.

"I feel like we're so passionate, we're so emotional that sometimes that we attack and it becomes bullying. Michelle always says na be kind to others," she said.

"Ang dami nating sinasabi online and 'yung winners like the Top 3 when they see that they'll get hurt din kasi kinukwestiyon mo rin at the same time 'yung posisyon nila kasi they worked hard like Michelle worked hard."

