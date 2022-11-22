Mind You, racer Poe-Llamanzares team up for mental health

Brian Poe-Llamanzares signs up his partnership with Mind You Mental Health Systems. Handout

Mind You Mental Health Systems and sports car racer Brian Poe-Llamanzares has recently announced their partnership to promote mental health care in the Philippines.

Mind You Mental Health Systems is a company that aims to increase the accessibility of mental health care in the country. It advocates affordable and readily available psychological help to working communities and individuals throughout the Philippines.

Through its partnership with Poe-Llamanzares, Mind You is hoping to expand mental health in the public sector.

“I believe in the vision that was shared with me by the co-founders of Mind You. I’ve seen their potential and hope to be able to spread the word to offer more Filipinos access to mental healthcare services,” said Poe-Llamanzares, a member of the ILLA Racing team that recently competed in the Radical Cars SR1 Cup.

Inspired by his sister, Hanna Llamanzares, who has previously worked with the organization and is currently pursuing further studies in Psychology at the University of Southern California, Poe-Llamanzares shared how partnering with Mind You is his way of contributing to an advocacy close to him.

“I have many friends who have suffered through various forms of mental health issues. I know there’s room for improvement. Teaming up with Mind You is my way of investing in a solution,” he said.

Last March, the WHO released a study showing that the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a 25% increase in the prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide.

Recently, Mind You, in cooperation with the Department of Health (DOH), hosted the National Mental Health Summit 2022 in Taguig last month. With the key theme of #FindHope, the summit aimed to uplift the spirits of Filipinos despite the hardships and trials they have gone through during the pandemic.

Poe-Llamanzares will now be working alongside other socially responsible celebrity-entrepreneurs like Yassi Pressman, Liza Soberano, and Nadine Lustre who have also partnered with Mind You to help spread awareness about mental health as an advocacy.

The aim of Mind You is to help one million people overcome stress, anxiety, and depression with the best mental health care by 2025.