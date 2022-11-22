Julia Barretto graces 3 magazine covers in November

Photos from Julia Barretto's Instagram account

MANILA – Actress Julia Barretto proved that she is one of the industry’s A-listers as she graced three magazine covers in November alone.

Barretto proudly shared on her Instagram pages the covers of Preview, Cosmopolitan, and Candy, showcasing three different looks.

In the Candy cover, the actress appeared to be more hip and gave teen vibes with her halter crop top and checkered denim pants by Steph Verano.

Barretto talked about the turning point in her showbiz career when she was just 16 years old.

“Although she appeared in commercials and local shows well before her teen years, she only got her first lead role when she was 16 years old. Coming at the heels of her Star Magic Circle launch, she made her official debut as an actress in 'Mira Bella' alongside Enrique Gil and Sam Concepcion,” the caption stated.

Meanwhile, Barretto showed a classic glamor look in her Cosmopolitan cover, donning a pink dress and white mesh dress by La Glamour Queen.

She opened up in the magazine about her future plans.

“I really do feel like nandun ako sa point na there’s a lot of things that I’m [still] learning about myself… I am really like a work in progress, so I don’t have it all figured out,” she said.

For Preview, Barretto shared about “growing up” fast at a young age as she entered the entertainment scene even before turning 10 years old.

“I just feel like there's so many younger — like, young, young — actresses now and I just can't believe I was that young before. And then I was also working — you know what I mean? I had no choice but to really grow up. I always felt beyond my years. Now, I feel like I'm more the same age as my soul,” she told Preview.

The actress became visible on TV since 2006 when she first appeared on “Gulong ng Palad.”

RELATED VIDEO