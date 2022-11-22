Ex-Marvel artist Anthony Francisco to share new works at PH event

'Former Marvel cinematic visualizer Anthony Francisco. Photo from his Facebook page

MANILA -- Anthony Francisco was in his work station sketching something for the “Black Panther” film when director Taika Waititi passed by. The New Zealander did a double take and peered over Francisco’s shoulder.



“That’s cool,” he exclaimed.



That is just one of the many “cool” moments Francisco has had working at Marvel. One other is talking to actor Vin Diesel who voiced the character of Groot in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films as well as the "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame."



Upon meeting Diesel at the film's launch party, Francisco was able to introduce himself to the American actor and the two hit it off like they were old friends.



Never in Francisco’s wildest dreams did he think he’d get to work on the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. It took a while after moving to the United States following a year of college at the University of Santo Tomas.



And that break translated into a nine-year stint with Marvel Studios' Visual Development Department where as a concept artist and illustrator, he worked on some of the coolest scenes in these popular superhero films.



While much of the characters, scenes, and story are already available in the comics, the job of Francisco and the others is to not only adapt them for film, but if possible, improve on them. Sometimes, create them as well.



Among the original designs was the visual design for Baby Groot at the end of the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" film. Baby Groot was a scene stealer if not a popular pop icon.

'Former Marvel cinematic visualizer Anthony Francisco. Photo from his Facebook page





Although the concept and designs of the Dora Milaje, the personal bodyguards to the King of Wakanda in the Black Panther comics, were created by writer Christopher Priest and artist Mark Teixeira (at the suggestion of then Marvel editors Joe Quesada and Jimmy Palmiotti), their film adaptation has its own innovations.



And there’s the scene during "Avengers: Infinity War" where the villain Thanos dropped a moon on Spider-Man, Iron Man, Star-Lord, and others.



These three are among many other memorable scenes Francisco has done for 18 MCU films.



Other little known stylistic innovations that Francisco added were Filipino Easter eggs such as the pearls that Namor wore in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" – “’Pearl of the Orient, right,’” he said.

He also made sure that even with Baby Groot there were shades of the balete tree.



However, Francisco had this itch to do his own thing. After nine years with Marvel, he bid adieu to studio president Kevin Feige who not only wished him luck, saying he was brave to put up his own studio but the door to return would always be open for Francisco.



Francisco left to form his own studio called Dolphin Entertainment, where he is the creative director.



“Making this move gives me a chance to direct my own films,” said Francisco. “And if I do have a chance to go back to Marvel, I would love to direct one of their films.”



In the meantime, one of his dream projects for Dolphin Entertainment is working on a Philippine folklore film. The details, however, are too early for him to divulge.



“Suffice to say, it will be worth it for all Filipinos,” he said.



Francisco hopes to give local fans a sneak preview of his upcoming work as well as his past ones when he is scheduled to speak at the first Philippine Blockchain Week that will be held at the Resorts World Manila from November 28 to December 4.



“I hope to share my work and to inspire others,” said Francisco. “Our time as Filipinos is now as we are beginning to get recognized.”

Related video: