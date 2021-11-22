What Miss Earth win means to Destiny Wagner of Belize

MANILA – Newly crowned Miss Earth 2021 Destiny Wagner is still in cloud nine after being the first representative of Belize to bring home a title from an international pageant for her country.

During a virtual press conference on Sunday night following her coronation, Wagner said her victory means so much to her but more so to her country.

“We’ve endured so much this year. This is a moment that we can take pride in. It will bring us together because for a while, we’ve been so divided. This win is huge,” she said.

“I am very thankful to be the first queen to place, however I have to make sure that I am not the last. That’s what I will focus on in the next couple of years,” she added.

Aside from promoting her advocacies -- sustainability of marine life and preservation of natural resources, and children’s rights -- Wagner also shared what she wishes to accomplish during her reign.

“I wish to accomplish so much but right now, my country specifically has declined in eco-tourism or in tourism in general because of the pandemic. But what I want to accomplish is to promote my beautiful country and encourage everyone to come and visit us because right now, our economy really needs it. I am hoping to bring some light. I think with the win yesterday, I am doing just that and I am looking forward to doing more.”

For Wagner, her motivation for winning was her team and everyone who stood by her side throughout the competition.

“I got appointed last minute and I got appointed as a replacement. A week after I got appointed, my videos were due. We had to rally together. I am so fortunate to have a great support system with family and friends, not only in Belize but throughout the entire world who came together and made sure that I had everything I needed in order to excel in this pageant. That was the highlight. They were my motivation and without them, I would not be here right now,” she said.

Aside from Wagner, the other winners of the Miss Earth pageant were Baitong Jareerat Petsom of Thailand, as Miss Earth Fire 2021; Romina Denecken of Chile, as Miss Earth Water 2021; and Marisa Butler of the USA as Miss Earth Air 2021.

Over 50 candidates participated this year in an attempt to succeed Lindsey Coffey from the USA, who won in the pageant’s first virtual coronation in 2020.

Philippine bet Naelah Alshorbaji ended her journey as among the Top 8 contestants. To date, the Philippines has four Miss Earth winners: Karen Ibasco (2017), Angelia Ong (2015), Jamie Herrell (2014), and Karla Henry (2008).