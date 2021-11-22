MALOLOS, Bulacan - On several viral posts on Facebook, bride Gileen Gutierrez walked down the aisle to meet her groom Marco Luis Dayao, who laid in a coffin, for a symbolic ceremony Thursday last week, where she vowed her love to him beyond death.

The couple were set to be married next month, but Dayao was killed by yet to be identified suspects last November 15, in front of his home that he shared with Gutierrez and their two children in Barangay Sumapang Matanda.

In a post-event video produced by LJVB Films posted on Facebook, family and friends wept as they witnessed Gutierrez thank Dayao for a wonderful relationship together.

"Alam kong nakikinig ka sa akin. Wala akong sasabihin kundi thank you sa lahat ng pagsasama natin."

(“I know you can hear me. I have nothing to say but thanks for all that we have been through together.”)

In between tears, Gutierrez promised to Dayao that she will carry on for the children he left behind.

"Papangako ko sa'yo na magiging matatag ako para sa dalawang bata kasi yun ang bilin mo sa akin bago ka nawala. Itutuloy ko ang mga pangarap mo para sa kanila, lalakasan ko para sa kanila. Mahal na mahal kita."

(I promise to be strong for our children, that’s what you asked me to do before you left us. I will make sure your dreams for them come true. I love you very much.)

Clad in a wedding dress in front of an evangelical pastor, she put on a wedding band on Dayao's finger and swore her love and fidelity to him forever.

A post-event video produced by LJVB Films of Dayao and Gutierrez's symbolic and unofficial wedding. Courtesy: Lester Bernardino

Dayao's remains were cremated the day after the symbolic ceremony. ABS-CBN News reached out to Gutierrez and her relations but have not received any response as of posting.

Posts remembering Dayao and supporting Gutierrez continue to flood social media, with one friend even getting a tattoo of Dayao's face on his chest.

According to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Bulacan, the case is still open with the investigation on-going. The PNP Malolos Police Station refused to give any further details but said developments may be expected within the week.