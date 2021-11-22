Tabi-tabi po, Alexandra Trese is now a Funko Pop

The Alexandra Trese Funko Pop. Handout

MANILA -- "Trese," the Filipino pop culture phenomenon that branched out from its humble comic book beginnings to a popular Netflix series, is now receiving one of the ultimate accolades – a Funko Pop.

The Alexandra Trese Funko Pop, released under Funko’s Comics Line, will be available exclusively at Filbar’s stores beginning November 27.

It will be available in two variants -- the regular colored figurine that is priced at P800, and the black and white Chase figure that can only be purchased as part of a six-piece bundle of Trese Pops.

Budjette Tan, co-creator of Trese along with artist Kajo Baldisimo, was stoked by the vinyl treatment of the popular character.

“Seeing the Trese Funko Pop feels like being in a strange dream. It is amazing and unbelievable to see Trese side by side with other characters from Marvel and DC Comics,” Tan said.

“We’re ecstatic that Funko has collaborated with us to bring this Filipino favorite comics character,” said Jacob Cabochan, co-owner of Filbar’s, the Philippines’ longest-running chain of comics and collectibles specialty stores.

"Trese" first appeared in photocopy comic book form in 2005 and slowly gained popularity among Filipino comic book fans. It was eventually re-printed in trade paperback form, first by National Bookstore, then in graphic novel format by Visprint. Recently, it was re-released in the United States by Ablaze Publishing.

Last June 11, the first season of the animated adaptation was released on Netflix with Alexandra Trese’s voice done by actress Liza Soberano (in Filipino).

The Alexandra Trese Funko Pop is the latest in a growing line of Filbar’s exclusives. Earlier this 2021, Filbar’s dropped the best-selling Ateneo Blue Eagle and De La Salle Green Archer Pop.

The three likewise add to an expanding line of Filipino Pop exclusives that includes comic heroine Darna, the Jollibee mascot, Manny Pacquiao in boxer and basketball player form, as well as mythical creatures such as the Aswang, White Lady, and the Siyokoy.

“This Pop Is for the 'Trese' fans who have always wished for their own image of Alexandra Trese on their shelf or on their desk,” summed up Baldisimo. “May it constantly remind them of the ‘magic’ of comics.”