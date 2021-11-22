Spotify launches 2 gaming podcasts in PH

Handout

MANILA -- Spotify has announced the launch of two gaming podcasts for its users in the Philippines.

In a statement, the streaming platform noted the growing community of gamers in the country. Citing market tracker Statista, it said the Philippines saw a 27.9% revenue increase in the mobile games market last year.

"As gamers hit the pause button on their games, they can stay within the realm of gaming through our gaming podcasts," Spotify head of studios for Southeast Asia Carl Zuzarte said.

"As they join the conversations with their gaming icons, we know that each episode would lead listeners to new discoveries about their passion," he added.

The two new shows, which will each premiere two half-hour episodes, include "Spawn Point with Ghost Wrecker" and "Weekly GG."

Hosted by Elyson Caranza, also known as Ghost Wrecker, "Spawn Point" will tackle gaming-related topics featuring different guests.

"Expanding our knowledge of gaming on podcasts will not only allow us to entertain the Filipino gaming community, but also delve deeper into fresh conversations through audio. Look forward to different topics that cater to both casual and professional gamers," Caranza said.

"Weekly GG," on the other hand, focuses on building a career in gaming. It is hosted by Tier One Entertainment, an esports entertainment company co-founded by cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao with Tryke Gutierrez and Brian Lim.

The show will feature young personalities such as gaming video creator Dexie Diaz and players from the Blacklist International esports team.