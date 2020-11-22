Poet Huseng Batute honored in CCP tribute film 'Awit at Tula'

John Arcilla leads the cast of 'Pagbabalik Tanaw sa Unang Hari ng Balagtasan'

MANILA -- Poet Jose Corazon de Jesus, fondly known as Huseng Batute, wrote over 4,000 songs and poems in his lifetime. After 125 years, De Jesus probably never imagined that his works would be turned partly into rap into these modern times.

Rap, in fact, is one of the artistic elements the production and artists will present in the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) tribute, “Awit at Tula: Pagbabalik Tanaw sa Unang Hari ng Balagtasan,” that will show the artistic excellence and evident mastery of the Balagtasan.

The film presentation will be streamed online starting November 22, Sunday, the 125th birth anniversary of Huseng Batute, at 5:45 p.m. via the CCP Office of the President Facebook page. The project is the brainchild of CCP president, Arsenio “Nick” Lizaso.

Originally a touring production, “Pagbabalik Tanaw sa Unang Hari ng Balagtasan” is a realization of Lizaso’s advocacy of bringing art back to the Filipino people. The production is embedded in Lizaso’s philosophy that “Art should be for the masses.”

Lizaso also acts as executive producer of “Pagbabalik Tanaw sa Unang Hari ng Balagtasan.”

The film presentation will feature selected songs and poems written by Huseng Batute, who created the Balagtasan, a Filipino literary form of debate where rhymed verses are created in spontaneity.

According to Lizaso, the constant “talumpati” or “paligsahan” of De Jesus and Florentino Collantes, used to be called “dupluhan,” back then as the two were often debating. They later decided to call it Balagtasan, in honor of Francisco Balagtas.

John Arcilla and Sheila Valderrama-Martinez

Actor-director Ricky Davao leads the artistic team of “Pagbabalik Tanaw sa Unang Hari ng Balagtasan” He attested the project is “something really different” for him.

“I immediately got excited when I read the material, written by Dennis Marasigan. I’m really thankful to our [CCP] president, Sir Nick Lizaso, for giving me a chance to direct this ‘Awit at Tula.’ When all the actors came in, I was given the artistic license as director,” Davao said.

“‘Yung mga music at tula, ginawa lahat ‘yun at sinulat noong araw pa. Pero nagkaroon ng ibang flavor ngayon. Ang husay ng mga actors at singers natin. ‘Yung team, talagang nag-gel. Maganda ang lalabas dito. I think, I’m not promising, but viewers will see something really different, exciting and entertaining.”

Huseng Batute’a masterpieces used in the production are “Pakpak,” “Ang Tula,” “Pakiusap,” “Balagtasan,” “Arimunding-Munding,” “Dalagang Pilipina,” “Isang Punong Kahoy,” “Ang Pamana,” “Ako’s Isang Ibong Sawi,” “Manggagawa,” “Aking Bayan,” “Madaling Araw” and “Bayan Ko.”

The tribute to Huseng Batute will use different elements in the presentation. Marasigan said they could have done three or four different presentations given the songs and poems written by the brilliant poet. For the songs, they chose only the really familiar ones.

“Ang pamamaraan ng pagpapakita ng awit at tula, iba’t iba rin,” Marasigan said. “Meron kaming Balagtasan ni Huseng Batute at Collantes. Kaugnayan ng mga ginawa at sinulat ni Huseng Batute noong panahon niya.

“Ang ginawa naming batayan sa pagpili ng mga akda, iba’t ibang uri ng pagmamahal sa kapwa, pagmamahal sa bayan, pagmamahal ini-irog at pagmamahal sa mga kapwa Pilipino.”

Michael V acts as the narrator of “Pagbabalik Tanaw sa Unang Hari ng Balagtasan,” as he combines the songs and poems featured in the film. Balagtasan will use the words of Batute and Collantes, with rap to show the connection of the works of Huseng Batute and how they will fare today.

A scene from 'Pagbabalik Tanaw sa Unang Hari ng Balagtasan'

Acclaimed “Heneral Luna” actor John Arcilla feels honored to do the works of Huseng Batute and work with a talented group of theater actors for the 2020 version of “Awit at Tula.”

“Nakakapanibago at the start because our initial rehearsal was only through Zoom,” Arcilla shared. “Nasanay ka na kausap mo ang iyong co-actor at nararamdaman mo siya. Ang daling makakuha ng rapport at mas mabilis mag-memorize ng lines.

“Sa blocking, mas madaling matandaaan kung saan mo sinasabi ang mga salita. Kung saan ka naka-puwesto. Mas madaling maka-buo ng characterization at maka-memorize ng lines. Hindi nangyari ‘yun the first few months of rehearsals. Iba-iba rin kasi kami ng schedule.

When the time came that all actors were asked to physically report to the set, the dynamics of performing changed. “Suddenly, nararamdaman mo na ang co-actor mo,” Arcilla said. “Ang sarap ng pakiramdam. Hindi ka na nangangapa ng damdamin. Sa acting kasi, dinarama mo kung ano ang tinatapon sa ‘yo. And then, ibabato mo kung ano ‘yung kailangan niyang maramdaman at tanggapin.

“Sa rehearsal pa lang pinipilit ko lang na magbigay ng performance level. So ma-imagine ko at makita ko ang reaction ng co-actor ko sa akin. Maganda naman. Naramdamn pa rin naming ang isa’t isa. Tagumpy naman an gaming production.”

Arman Ferrer and David Ezra in 'Pagbabalik Tanaw sa Unang Hari ng Balagtasan'

Recalling the first time all the artists came together to rehearse in the flesh onstage, Marasigan said they were like transported into a different era, when they started singing the songs and reciting the poems penned by Huseng Batute.

“Mahalagang pagkakataaon ng magkita ang mga artista,” Marasigan said. “Buhay na buhay ang mga ginawa nila para sa produksyon na ito. Kailangan naming gawin 12 tula at awit. Akala namin hindi namin matatapos. Pero naging napakadali at napakaganda.”

Also in the cast of the feature film are Epy Quizon, Shiela Valderrama-Martinez, Arman Ferrer, David Ezra, Lara Maigue, Via Antonio and ventriloquist Ony Carcamo with his puppet Kulas (said to be the oldest member of the cast).

“We were all focused in doing the best,” Valderrama-Martinez pointed out. “Not just our co-actors, but the whole production was so seamless and so efficient. We all felt so safe. We entered with all these anxiety because of the pandemic, even if we were all so excited. We just had fun. It was such a wonderful experience.”

After the pandemic, “Awit at Tula” is set to tour around the world, starting in Canada and other countries where there are Filipino communities.

The cast and production staff of 'Pagbabalik Tanaw sa Unang Hari ng Balagtasan'

“Hindi po tayo patatalo sa pandemic,” insisted Lizaso. “We will spread art faster than the virus. We have to think of ways to bring this to different places. So we can reach out to our countrymen. Hindi po tayo pwedeng pigilan.”

