New eats: This steakhouse makes case for best burger in QC

MANILA -- Nanka Japanese Steakhouse has just joined the metro's burger race -- and it certainly aims to win.

The addition of burgers was chef Mike Santos’ way to pivot Nanka’s menu during the COVID lockdown. Pre-COVID, Nanka was doing brisk business with its trademark steaks. However, when restaurants closed down because of quarantine, the Nanka team had to find entrees that were more affordable and had wider appeal.

Nanka's Beef Burger. Jeeves de Veyra

Santos went into engineering a perfect burger that would still stay tasty for some time taking into account delivery times. Everything in his burgers are made in the restaurant from the pickles, to the special mayo and aioli, to the buns, and to the hand-cut potato chips that accompany every order.

The brioche buns in particular are different. They're a little sweeter to balance the salty flavors of the other ingredients. Santos joked that the patties and the buns would probably not work if paired with other ingredients.

The centerpiece of the burger menu is the Beef Burger. The quarter-pound patty is a proprietary blend of Angus ribeye and brisket with sriracha mayo. Santos said the patties are prepared in such a way that the two cuts still retain taste and juiciness, even after some time.

Chicken Burger. Jeeves de Veyra

The Chicken Burger is a whole chicken breast breaded, golden brown and delicious, accented by spiced aioli and grilled vegetables.

Tempura lovers should try the Ebi Burger, which contains breaded butterflied prawn with the zing of wasabi mayo.

Double Patty Beef Burger. Jeeves de Veyra

Diners have the option to upsize their burgers by adding an extra patty or more protein.

Nanka burger boxes – two burgers at a discounted price – are also available. Each box has a dose of positivity in the form of quotations handwritten by the Nanka staff.

Burger box. Jeeves de Veyra

The burgers, as well as other items, are available for delivery only through Nanka’s Facebook page or by calling them. The reason is that they employ their part-time cooks as delivery riders giving them extra income during the pandemic. They deliver as far as Cavite with reasonable delivery rates based on distance.

Nanka Japanese Steakhouse is located at 1810 Mother Ignacia cor. Roces, Quezon City.

