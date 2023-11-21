Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Winwyn Marquez (left) and Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee. Instagram/@teresitassen, @michelledee

Winwyn Marquez is "tremendously proud" of her cousin and fellow beauty queen Michelle Dee, who recently represented the Philippines in Miss Universe.

On Instagram, the Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 titleholder was all praises for Dee, who finished in the Top 10 of the recently concluded pageant.

"Michelle, I wanted to take a moment to congratulate you on your incredible achievement in representing the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant," she said. "You have made us all tremendously proud with your poise, grace, and confidence on that stage. Your preparation and hard work showed in your every move, and you truly shone like the queen you are."

"You have become a source of inspiration for everyone around you, especially for our family. Watching you during the pageant, we marveled at your beauty and the elegance of your every gesture," she added.

Marquez went on to commend Dee's advocacy for autism awareness and inclusivity, saying it is "what makes you truly special."

"You are not just a beauty queen, but a voice for those who need it," she said.

Marquez also wished her cousin the best in her future endeavors.

"Congrats, Queen! Mahal na mahal ka namin! Ikaw pa rin ang Miss Universe namin," she ended.

Aside from being beauty queens, Marquez and Dee are also actresses.

Dee's mother, Melanie Marquez, won the Miss International crown in 1979.