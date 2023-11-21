Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee. Instagram/@michelledee

Netizens expressed concern over Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee’s early exit in a guesting at the Mexican television show, "Venga La Alegria," along with other Miss Universe beauties.

In a phone conversation with ABS-CBN News, Darick Cuevas of Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH), who is with Dee in Mexico, explained that Dee was not feeling well.

To clarify, the segment was already finished when she was escorted out of frame. Cuevas went to get Dee some water and the MUPH team felt it was best to go back to hotel and rest after a tedious back-to-back schedule in the past weeks.

Depending on how she feels, she hopes to join the city tour tomorrow.

Dee along with Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios and six other Miss Universe candidates are in Mexico, the venue for the 73rd Miss Universe.

On her Instagram broadcast channel, "Hey MMDVERSE," the beauty queen confirmed to her fans that she was not feeling well after her first media guesting in Mexico.

"Suddenly felt so lightheaded so I'm going back to the hotel! Don't feel so well after that first media guesting," she said.

Screenshot from "Hey MMDVERSE"

Dee finished in the Top 10 of the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador over the weekend.

Sheynnis Palacios made history as the first candidate from Nicaragua to win the title.