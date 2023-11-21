Isabelle Daza gives P1 million to abused kasambahay

Actress-socialite Isabelle Daza has given P1 million to Elvie Vergara, a domestic helper who testified that she had been abused by her employers.

In an Instagram post, Daza said she was finally able to give the P1 million in the form of a manager's check to Vergara.

"To those who donated, you have helped change a life and thank you for trusting me that I wouldn't scam you lol," she posted.

In the Instagram video, Daza is shown meeting with Vergara and handing her the check.

"Meron po akong maliit na regalo sa iyo kasi nalaman ko ang kuwento mo nung nanonood ako ng news. At sa tulong ng lahat ng mga followers ko at lahat ng nanonood ng story mo, mayroon silang na-donate para sa iyo," she told Vergara.

"Itong donation po namin ay regalo dahil sa lahat nang pinagdaanan mo po. Napakahirap ng buhay. P1 million po ito para sa iyo, para sa medical bills niyo, para sa future."

She added that some of her followers gave P20 to P30 -- all that they had -- because they wanted to help Vergara.

Vergara earlier testified before the Senate that she was physically abused by her employers, which resulted in damage in her skull, a dislocated nose bridge, sunken cheeks, and severely damaged eyes which doctors said can be due to severe trauma.

“Yung kanan ko sa ulo inuntog nila ako sa CR, sa pader ... Dumudugo po (ulo ko) pag ako ay inuuntog nila ako sa CR ... 'Yung amo ko pong babae, 'pag mainit po ang ulo ... hinihila po ako. Minsan po etong ulo ko sa kaliwa, inuuntog ako sa lababo ... sinusuntok po ako... 'yun pong amo kong babae,” Vergara told the panel.

Meanwhile, several personalities thanked Daza for the opportunity to help Vergara.

"Awww Belle! Thanks for giving us the opportunity to help. You have the gift of getting everyone together to do good," said Cristalle Belo.

"Great job Belle," said celebrity Bianca Gonzalez Intal.